A 56-year-old, father of three, Andre Horsham, has become the latest person to be killed in a vehicular accident.
According to the victim's cousin, Sharon Ramsingh-Gopee, Horsham was killed in an accident on the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway, near Claxton Bay.
It is believed Mr Horsham may have fallen asleep on his way home from work.
Mrs Ramsingh-Gopee said the family was told of the heartbreaking news by police officers this morning.
Mrs Ramsingh-Gopee's brother, Roddy Ramsingh, was shot dead two years ago in a case of mistaken identity.