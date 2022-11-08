When driving through Yorke Trace in Patience Hill, Tobago, our reporter Elizabeth Williams tells us that one would never know that some families in dire need of help live there. She caught up with one family whose home remains open to the elements, and is without basic amenities like running water.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

MATTERS ON ADJOURNMENT

MATTERS ON ADJOURNMENT

The opposition challenges government on its handling of crime while the national security mi…