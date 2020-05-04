Several faith-based organisations have received funding through an additional government initiative to ensure that more households in need of food, get the assistance they require. A total of 10 million dollars is set aside monthly for this, and many organisations have already collected their grants. Alicia Boucher was at the Ministry of Social Development's St. Vincent Street, Port of Spain head office, where an update was given.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The New Normal

The New Normal

There will be no vaccine for at least a year according to medical experts, and talk of the ‘new normal’...

No Grants

No Grants

One Mt. St. George woman is keeping her fingers crossed that sooner rather than later there family would receive much needed social assistance grants, to keep her family gong.