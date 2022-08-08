It's all lies! That's how public utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales responds to Dr Roodal Moonilals claims of a secret movement in the restructuring of WASA. The Minster strikes back, revealing a failed UNC plan to send home over 2000 employees.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

JENNA ROSS REVIEW

JENNA ROSS REVIEW

the Commonwealth Games were also a landmark achievement for some athletes, Jenna Ross who co…