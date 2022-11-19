Trinidad and Tobago has ranked as having one of the highest murder rates per capita in the region and globally in recent years. On Friday night, as part of its national conversation series, the UWI Trade and Economic Forum hosted an episode discussing factors influencing the murder rate. Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.

