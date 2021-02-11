Our country has seen violent, heinous attacks on women in Trinidad and Tobago- they are kidnapped, raped, humiliated, made to beg, then murdered no battered and then dashed away like garbage.
That’s what they are doing to the women and girls of our nation - young, old, rich, poor, the educated and established, you could be the humble mother of two, there is no discretion every ethnicity has been assaulted.
Two months ago it was Ashanti Riley, two weeks ago Andrea Bharratt- the young, the bright and the beautiful.
But they are two among the scores of women gone missing and never make it home. People - the country - Friday morning a 72 year-old woman asked me what is it about Andrea Bharratt that has sparked much outrage.
Maybe it rehashed Ashanti's pain, maybe so many people have been impacted by violent crime it reached a tipping point.
Or could it be the man driving the falsely registered had 70 charges, various jurisdictions, 45 active.
People have been asking how is it possible a man with such a record is walking freely around?
Attorneys came under attack, to be fair they've been mobbed. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine is on set with the President of the Law Association of T&T Douglas Mendez in Facing the Issue.