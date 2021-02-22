The Andrea Bharrat Tragedy sent not just the family but the nation on an emotional ride.
As family searched and pieced details together so too did so many in T&T, news spread quickly through the diaspora and many hoped and prayed for her the 23 year-old's return. The pain of her relatives, disbelief of her father was mirrored by the general public. It quickly became a national affair. Many relive Andrea's final moments, the her cries for help - that fatal blow - dead silence but this rehashed so much unattended to wound of others who dies in similar circumstances.
We connect via zoom with Psychologist attached to the University of the West indies Dr. Katija Khan.