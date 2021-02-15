We continue our discussion this evening on the abuse of women in this country and As we face the issue, we have in studio the Member of Parliament for Tabaquite Anita Haynes
Cricket analyst Colin Murray says he was one of those doubting Thomases who felt the West Indies could not win a Test in Bangladesh.
Tobago has recorded its first murder for the year. Death came knocking on the door of the 61-year old victim at unsanctioned J'Ouvert celebrations in Bethel.
Coach Phil Simmons says there is always room for improvement despite the team's success in Bangladesh where they won the Test series 2-0.
Parents are being urged not to drop the ball on safeguarding their children against COVID-19 as a neighboring territory has reported its first death in a young child...
Were it not for COVID, today would have been Carnival Monday and thousands and thousands of masqueraders would have flocked to the streets to celebrate...
