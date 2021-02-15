We continue our discussion this evening on the abuse of women in this country and As we face the issue, we have in studio the Member of Parliament for Tabaquite Anita Haynes

Colin Murray On WI Part 1

Cricket analyst Colin Murray says he was one of those doubting Thomases who felt the West Indies could not win a Test in Bangladesh.

Tobago Murder

Tobago has recorded its first murder for the year. Death came knocking on the door of the 61-year old victim at unsanctioned J'Ouvert celebrations in Bethel. 

Simmons And Brathwaite On Series

Coach Phil Simmons says there is always room for improvement despite the team's success in Bangladesh where they won the Test series 2-0.

Parents Beware Of Mis-C In Children

Parents are being urged not to drop the ball on safeguarding their children against COVID-19 as a neighboring territory has reported its first death in a young child...

108th Birthday

A lot has changed since the year 1913 and Charru Boodhai Heeralal would know. 

The Search For Carnival

Were it not for COVID, today would have been Carnival Monday and thousands and thousands of masqueraders would have flocked to the streets to celebrate...