Over the past weeks the calls for change and healing have been many, sparked by the brutality befalling women and girls at the hands of our men. The International Women's Resource Network describes itself is a female centric organization which seeks to inspire, support, empower, guide and assist individuals, but in order to do this, the Non- Governmental Organisation believes behaviours must be altered among various sectors of society.

Alicia Boucher sat down with Head of the IWRN Adriana Sandrine Rattan for this interview on Facing the Issue.

