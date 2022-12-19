National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is now in possession of a draft FUL policy as well as a draft Border Security Policy, courtesy the efforts of the Office of Law and Enforcement Policy, OLEP. However both OLEP and the National Security Minister confirm that even when the policy is approved, a number of considerations will still fall to the discretion of the Police Commissioner. Rynessa Cutting has more.
Eye On Transit Sheds, Customs
Rynessa Cutting
