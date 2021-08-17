Well come Saturday the much hyped Trinidad and Tobago Great Race will be taking place. Team Extreme Measures which competes in the 70 miles per hour class is hoping to make an impression in the race. They've been fine tuning their preparations despite the threat of inclement weather.

