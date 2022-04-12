Extraordinary Life Of Ulric Cross Sharla Kistow Sharla Kistow Apr 12, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hero, a film based on the extraordinary life of Trinidadian World War Two navigator, Ulric Cross is finally being shown in local cinema. It premiered on Thursday evening. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sharla Kistow Follow Sharla Kistow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Extraordinary Life Of Ulric Cross Hero, a film based on the extraordinary life of Trinidadian World War Two navigator, Ulric Cross is finally being shown in local cinema.It premiered on Thursday evening. Morning Edition: 12th April 2022 A corporal with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force was last week arrested in connection w… MERRY BOYS ON SEASON Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Premier Division Two club Merry Boys are upbeat about winn… PRESIDENT'S MEDAL CEREMONY "Determination and hard-work bring you great success". ENERGY MATTERS One car dealer who sells new and used electric vehicles in this country says the Government … DR UPSET: INTL JOURNAL REJECTS PAPER Amid the cry for a data driven society and more research from local academics, one local res… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesALLIYAH LAID TO RESTMARVIN GONZALES RESPONDS TO OWTUBeyond The Tape : Monday 11th April 2022Morning Edition: 11th April 2022OWTU WANTS TO MEET WITH GONZALES ON T&TECTWO GET GOLDEXPERTS WEIGH IN ON TEEN GIRL'S DEATHSURVIVING VINCENTIAN CREW DISGUSTED BY RESPONSEAmeen: Food Prices, GasDR UPSET: INTL JOURNAL REJECTS PAPER