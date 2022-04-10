Extraordinary Life Of Ulric Cross

Hero, a film based on the extraordinary life of Trinidadian World War Two navigator, Ulric Cross is finally being shown in local cinema.
It premiered on Thursday evening.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The UNC is calling on citizens to stand up and speak out against the latest increase in fuel prices announced by the Minister of Finance.
Speaking at the opposition’s weekly Sunday media news conference, one opposition MP condemned the move which she says will add to the immense existing stresses faced by the population.
Hero, a film based on the extraordinary life of Trinidadian World War Two navigator, Ulric Cross is finally being shown in local cinema.
It premiered on Thursday evening.
The Movement for Social Justice is also calling on the government to withdraw its decision to increase the price of fuel.
Speaking at a press conference held outside the former Petrotrin refinery in Pointe a Pierre, Political Leader David Abdulah urged citizens to come out and march against the move.
The opposition says it takes no issue with interception of communications once it is for the purposes of national security.
However, it says the problem comes when it is done for purely political gains.
MP for San Juan/Barataria Saddam Hosein today called on the National Security Minister to account to the country by laying the last four reports of the Interception of Communications Act in parliament.
A three page document has been handed to Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, seeking to justify the appointment of Dr. Winford James, to the Studley Park Enterprise Limited Board.
A perfect child who did not deserve the death she met. That’s how friends and relatives desc…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription