One economist warns that while oil and gas prices are more buoyant this year, the government should still be wary. Dr. Roger Hosein was analysing the state of the economy based on a World Bank report. He also noted the effort by the Trade Minister to boost non-energy exports a step in the right direction. Meanwhile Former Minister of Planning and Development Dr. Bhoehindradath Tewarie says given the way the pandemic has behaved and the pressure placed on countries, it's difficult to blindly accept predictions of economic growth in 2022.

Nicole M Romany reports.

