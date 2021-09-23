While most persons look forward to the reading of the budget to see what the allocations are for sectors of interest, industry experts are asking that this time around, we the people look deeper - and focus instead on what are the plans to bring T&T out of deficit, and into a period of growth. Rynessa Cutting has the highlights from part one of the MSJ's virtual forum - "The Budget, The Economy and A People Under Pressure".

