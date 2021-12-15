The government's deep water bid round to advance exploration for energy resources is getting the attention of an Economist and a former Minister in the Ministry of Finance. The official launch too took place yesterday in Port of Spain and will be open for a period of six month with June 2nd 2022 as the deadline for submission. Speaking on the TV6 Morning Edition earlier the two experts said there are some details the public must be informed of by government. TV6's Nicole M Romany has the story ....
Experts Concerned Over Petrotrin Bid Round
- Nicole M Romany
