Expert Virologist in the United States Dr. Cindy Duke says the opening of schools without a proper plan because the country's COVID-19 numbers are small is a disaster waiting to happen. She said the local cases that are popping up now were always there, it was just on a low scale. But she warns Trinidad and Tobago to make the wearing of masks mandatory and enforce the regulations, otherwise cases would spiral out of control. Nisha John-Mohammed has more in this report.
Expert Warns Country to Make Masks Mandatory and Enforce the Regulations
Nisha John-Mohammed
