Brace for increases in the price of fruits and vegetables, in light of flooding. This from interim President of the Tableland Farmers Association Ramesh Ramsumair. Mr. Ramsumair spoke with TV6 News, during the Signal Hill Secondary School's Universal Food and Agri Expo, on Friday. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.
EXPECT HIGH PRICES
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tensions are brewing between denominational boards and the State over the Concordat.
Members of the Golden Eagle Martial Arts Academy School of Survival leave these shores for a…
President Christine Kangaloo returned to her primary school Alma Mater, Grant Memorial Presb…
Under the theme 'Never Forsaken', students from to the School for the Deaf, Speech and Langu…
Brace for increases in the price of fruits and vegetables, in light of flooding. This from i…
It's our final installment of our look at the very marginal Regional Corporation of Sangre G…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- MURDER IN GASPARILLO
- TENSIONS RISING
- DEBRIS INCLUDES PARTS OF SUB
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 23rd June 2023
- WEATHER CONDITIONS
- DEYALSINGH: MEDIA KNEW ABOUT TEDROS' VISIT
- Morning Edition: 23rd June 2023
- THINKING OF A FUTURE IN FASHION? CAFD BFA PROG
- WHY JOIN FORCES NOW? UNC LEADER EXPLAINS
- FARLEY RESPONDS TO THE PRIME MINISTER