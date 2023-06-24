EXPECT HIGH PRICES

Brace for increases in the price of fruits and vegetables, in light of flooding. This from interim President of the Tableland Farmers Association Ramesh Ramsumair. Mr. Ramsumair spoke with TV6 News, during the Signal Hill Secondary School's Universal Food and Agri Expo, on Friday. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

