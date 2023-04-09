If you're in and around the capital city or have the kids on your hands for the Easter Holidays, why not check out the exhibition ongoing at the Rotunda Gallery at the Parliament Complex.
EXHIBITION AT ROTUNDA
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
If you're in and around the capital city or have the kids on your hands for the Easter Holidays, why not check out the exhibition ongoing at the Rotunda Gallery at the Parliament Complex
Well Trinidad and Tobago's athletes continued to gain reward for their hard work at the CARIFTA Games in Bahamas. To follow up the medals in the field events, sprinters Alexi Henry and Sanaa Frederick impressed as they contributed bronze medals to the team effort on the track.
Well Trinidad and Tobago's athletes saw a mixed bag of results in Bahamas at the CARIFTA Gam…
A Chinese proprietor was murdered and one of his killers, shot dead by police minutes later …
A Tobago man complains of waiting in vain for hours and still having to leave the Scarboroug…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- KNOCKED DOWN BY OFF DUTY COP:NO JUSTICE 8YRS ON
- Bandits Kill Businessman, Police Kill Bandit
- Beyond the Tape_ Thursday 06th April 2023
- Bobolee Wedding
- Waiting In Vain For Doctor
- CARIFTA Performances
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 05th April 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 04th April 2023
- Morning Edition: 6th April 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 03rd April 2023