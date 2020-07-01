EXEMPTIONS FOR NATIONALS

With many nationals seeking exemptions and the Minister of Health and National Security Minister stating the return of nationals will be done in a measured manner. TV6 questioned the Minister of Health on Wednesday, as to the use of available bed space in Tobago, as there are no COVID-19 patients. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

