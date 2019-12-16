Ex- Mayor Tim Kee Laid To Rest

Friends and family of former Mayor Raymond Tim Kee filled St Theresa's RC Church, in Woodbrook, on Monday morning to pay their final respects.

Tim Kee passed away at the age of 71 years old on December 7th.

He leaves behind five children.

Friends and family of former Mayor Raymond Tim Kee filled St Theresa's RC Church, in Woodbrook, on Monday morning to pay their final respects.

A new Point Fortin mayor was sworn into today, and at 32 years old, he's the youngest to hold the post in that district.

The Trinidad and Tobago Automobile Sport Association (TTASA) held their annual Drag Racing Prize Giving Ceremony and Dinner, and also it's first ever for Drifting- at House of Chan.