Ex- Mayor Tim Kee Laid To Rest

Friends and family of former Mayor Raymond Tim Kee filled St Theresa's RC Church, in Woodbrook, on Monday morning to pay their final respects.
Tim Kee passed away at the age of 71 years old on December 7th.
He leaves behind five children.
Friends and family of former Mayor Raymond Tim Kee filled St Theresa's RC Church, in Woodbrook, on Monday morning to pay their final respects.
Tim Kee passed away at the age of 71 years old on December 7th.
He leaves behind five children.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.