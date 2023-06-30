EVE POST MATCH

Head Coach Angus Eve has taken full accountability for T&T's 4-1 defeat to Jamaica in the Gold Cup clash. Eve explained that his troops may have been intimidated by big names, but he's hoping they can put the game behind them for their clash against the United States.
A Valsayn businessman was killed on the spot, while another man was injured after the van he was driving crashed into a parked container in Bamboo Number Two early on Thursday morning.
The crash pushed the country's road fatality figure to 50, compared to 48 for the corresponding period last year.
Garvin Nicholas, the political leader of the Movement for National Development sits down with the TV6 Morning Edition to say why he decided to join forces with the United National Congress.
CARICOM celebrates its 50th Anniversary in Trinidad & Tobago, where it all began on July 4th.
Local bikers are seeing a resurgence in their sport once again and are hoping that it will encourage the fraternity to grow.
The bikers were a major part of the Circuit Champion last weekend and are seeking to dominate the Caribbean region.
The Movement for Social Justice will be "strategically" contesting only one of the 14 Municipal Corporations in the Local Government Elections due on August 14th.