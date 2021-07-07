Eve Post Game Reactions

Coach of the National Football team Angus Eve was nearly overcome with emotion upon reflecting on T&T's qualification to the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He said the win meant a lot to the team after they missed out on a chance to qualify for the World Cup. Now, he says they prepare for the big guns in the region.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
President of the Petroleum Dealers Association, Robin Naraynsingh, says the profit margins of gas stations under the new fuel pricing regime need to be adjusted. Here’s more on tonight’s Inside Business
Health officials are seeing an increase in the COVID case ratio of people in the 60- plus age group.
Coach of the National Football team Angus Eve was nearly overcome with emotion upon reflecting on T&T's qualification to the CONCACAF Gold Cup.
National volley ballers Channon Thompson and Krystle Esdelle have come together to launch a virtual volleyball seminar for Girls wishing to enter volleyball.
Longevity alone has not led to the unsustainability of the National Insurance System. Two trade Unionists plan to resist the proposed change in the retirement age.
We begin tonight with news of the assassination of the President of Haiti.