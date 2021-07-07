Eve Post Game Reactions

Coach of the National Football team Angus Eve was nearly overcome with emotion upon reflecting on T&T's qualification to the CONCACAF Gold Cup. He said the win meant a lot to the team after they missed out on a chance to qualify for the World Cup. Now, he says they prepare for the big guns in the region.

