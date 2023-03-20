Well the time is getting closer for the Trinidad and Tobago Soca Warriors to show what they can do. They are approximately four days away from competing in the CONCACAF Nations League against Bahamas. The team arrived in Fort Lauderdale today for a residential training camp before the match in Nassau.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PIGEON POINT RESPONDS

PIGEON POINT RESPONDS

Chairman of the Board of the Pigeon Point Heritage Park Nyron Leung is tonight responding to…