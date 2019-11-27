The Council for Responsible Political Behavior is this evening deliberating over some eight complaints it received arising from the over the Local Government Election Campaign Period. Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine speaks with Chair of the Council who explains why what Camille Robinson Regis said on a political platform days ago are offending some.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

First Outcome of New TTFA Meeting

First Outcome of New TTFA Meeting

Coach of the national football team Dennis Lawrence has to submit a technical report to the newly elected head of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association William Wallace as the group begins their investigation into football matters. 

QPCC Awards

QPCC Awards

Red Force cricketer Akeal Hosein did exactly that to be named Queens Park Senior Sports Personality of 2019.