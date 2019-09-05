The Estate Police Association wants suitable accommodation for security officers. For years, its members say they have been abused by their clients. Now they are calling on the powers that be to put proper regulations in place to protect security officers. The President of the Association was speaking on morning edition. Nisha John-Mohammed has this report.
Estate Police Assoc. Wants Proper Accommodation
Nisha John-Mohammed
