ESC: Free But Not Free To Celebrate

African people should not be forced to work on Emancipation Day. That's the sentiment being expressed by President of the Emancipation Support Committee, Khafra Kambon. He accuses the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association of perpetuating what he sees as an injustice. Alicia Boucher has the details.

While the sprint events normally take the attention at the National Senior Championships

Some officials from around the region took a tour of the Trinidad and Tobago's new home for football in Couva. 

Well, after the race, the winners were eager to share about the 2019 Championship experience.