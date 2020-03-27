Who says Soca music... is only Carnival music?
One soca artiste is showing us... that soca... can thrive... all year round.
Even, even during a pandemic.
Seigonie Mohammed tells us more.
Public transportation -- including maxis, taxis, buses, and water taxis... will continue to operate.
The Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers' Association, is commending the government, on what it's doing, to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Spiritual shouter Baptiste liberation day... has been postponed, this year... because of covid-19.
what about street food vendors, like your favorite doubles vendor?
The Hospital Administrator at... Scarborough General Hospital, has resigned.. with immediate effect.
