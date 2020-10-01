We're in the middle of the rainy season and that means you're going to see a lot more of the giant African snail. The Ministry of Agriculture is calling for a community effort to ensure its eradication but don't move so fast as they warn it can be dangerous to humans. Here's Alicia Boucher with the details.

Hampton Club Coach Passes

Trinidad and Tobago has lost one of its members in the athletics fraternity. Hampton's Athletics Club Coach Noel Hyland, who is also the father of National footballer Khaleem Hyland has passed away.

PDP to Announce Candidates

The Progressive Democratic Patriots will announce their candidates for the upcoming Tobago House of Assembly Elections due this month.