Questions surrounding a possible conflict of interest in the almost two million dollar sponsorship agreement that was granted by Tourism Trinidad Limited to Dream Weekend LLP- following the Epic Experience Cruise for Carnival 2023.
TTL's Chairman Clifford Hamilton says that everything was above board, in spite of an internal legal letter that raised serious questions about the possibility of a sitting board member's relation to Dream Weekend's LLP CEO- Johnathan Mack and other troubling issues.
Senior Multimedia Investigative Journalist and Producer Mark Bassant has more in this investigation.