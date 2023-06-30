ENSURING LIGHTNING DOESN'T IMPACT DATA SECURITY

The Digital Transformation Minister says the lighting storm, as he described it, that resulted in power outages in Port of Spain during the adverse weather on Tuesday showed the importance of companies storing critical data on IT cloud databases.
And he says the Government is seeking to make the best of that technology as it pursing the establishment of a Tier 4 Data Centre in this country, for sensitive state services such as national security.
He spoke during an AMCHAM T&T event on Thursday.
Juhel Browne reports.