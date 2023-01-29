Now that the US has removed sanctions on Venezuela, allowing that country and T&T to proceed with the Dragon Gas deal, Energy Minister Stuart Young tells TV6, he will be heading to Caracas in short order.
ENERGY MINISTER HEADING TO CARACAS SOON
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Now that the US has removed sanctions on Venezuela, allowing that country and T&T to proceed with the Dragon Gas deal, Energy Minister Stuart Young tells TV6, he will be heading to Caracas in short order.
The Chinese community celebrated the occasion of its New Year today - the Year of the Rabbit - with a traditional Chinese Spring Festival Temple Fair, held at the Anchorage in Chaguaramas. Speakers at the event praised the Chinese for their significant contributions to our society, and lauded T&T as a melting pot of cultures and heritage.
The UNC is calling on the disaffected, the marginalised, the politically-unaligned and even any political party desirous of change, to join with the UNC. Speaking at the UNC's National Congress this evening, Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she has no doubt that together, they can win the next general election.
The Minister of Finance is reporting that T&T's economic growth in 2022 was much better …
A double murder and a triple murder were recorded today, plunging five families into mournin…
This week Trinidad and Tobago joined India to celebrate their 74th anniversary of being a re…