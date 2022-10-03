ENERGY MATTERS Oct 3, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save bpTT has a new president, and he officially began work over the weekend.Find out more about the man at the helm in our Energy Matters. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU TECH TALK: CARIPACHAIMA EAST TAKES IDEATION 2022 Caripachaima East Secondary School is the new title holder of the Ideaton 2022 - a digital i… RUFF AND TUFF WRAP Fighters squared off for Ruff and Tuff 11 at the Woodbrook Youth Facility over the weekend. RUFF AND TUFF MAIN EVENT OFF Well, if you're wondering what happened in the fight between Jeremy 'Rampage' Rudolfo versus… JACOB HILL KEY DISTRIBUTION Twelve families are about to start packing up to move, after being relocated. TROU MACAQUE RESIDENTS IN FEAR OF SLIPPING RD Five families are once again preparing to sleep uneasy, as the road above their homes contin… JAMES: COUNTRY NEEDS TO PUSH BACK Not enough people push back against the government. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.