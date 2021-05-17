The State of Emergency now in effect in Trinidad and Tobago has not put the local energy sector on pause.
The Attorney General said regulations for the SOE- allow for the energy sector to continue in the category of essential services which shall now be under the supervision of the police and the Defence Force.
This as State-owned fuel retailer, NP, is advising its customers to Avoid Touching The Fuel Dispensers as the country continues to face a COVID surge.
