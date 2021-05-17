The State of Emergency now in effect in Trinidad and Tobago has not put the local energy sector on pause.

The Attorney General said regulations for the SOE- allow for the energy sector to continue in the category of essential services which shall now be under the supervision of the police and the Defence Force.

This as State-owned fuel retailer, NP, is advising its customers to Avoid Touching The Fuel Dispensers as the country continues to face a COVID surge.

Juhel Browne has the details in tonight's Energy Mattes.

Tobago Chamber on SoE

The current State of Emergency is necessary, to stem the tide of some citizens, bent on disobeying the public health regulations and the increase in COVID figures. 

SEC WRAP

Where the Olympic bound Tyra Gittens and Dwight St Hillaire had commendable performances for their respective college teams at the South Eastern Conference Championships on the weekend.

TTUTA To MOE: POSTPONE SEA EXAMS

The Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers' Association is maintaining its position that the Secondary Entrance Assessment Examinations should be postponed.