ENERGY CHAMBER RELIEF EFFORTS TO SVG

The Trinidad and Tobago Energy Chamber has been pooling resources from various private sector entities and ensuring that the relief intended to assist the people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines actually reaches them. Water remains atop the list in terms of supplies needed at this time. Our crew comprising Reporter Alicia Boucher and Camerawoman Kerry Patrick left aboard the Atlantic Spirit on Thursday, and is now in St. Vincent.

MOH: FATAL BLOOD CLOT CASE STILL OPEN

At Saturday's Ministry of Health press briefing, Ministry officials refused to comment on rumours in the public domain of a possible vaccine link to former Minister Franklin Khan's passing.

CRIME WRAP

A man is shot dead, a body is found floating in a river...

