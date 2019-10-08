President of the Energy Chamber of T&T tells Government they need to drill eight to ten wells annually to keep the energy industry going.
Dr. Dax Driver was speaking at a Rotary Club luncheon today.
Reporter Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarein has the story.
