Your money will be good at the Emperor Valley Zoo right up to Old Year's Day.
The Zoo has advised patrons that it will continue to accept paper-based $100 bills until December 31 but will accept only the new polymer notes as of January 1, 2020.
In a release the zoo says after numerous calls and requests from visitors, they decided to accept all $100 notes as is legal tender until the evening of December 31st, for entry and at cafes and gift shops on the compound.
Come January 1st 2020, only the polymer $100 note will be accepted as per the demonetisation process.