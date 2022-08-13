The Environmental Management Authority is calling on members of the public to record and report acts of illegal dumping, after roughly three barrels of an oily substance had to be removed from the Caroni Swamp on Thursday. The discovery was initially reported as an oil spill, however Managing Director of the EMA, Hayden Romano, tells TV6, investigations suggest the substance was in fact dumped at the location. Rynessa Cutting reports.
EMA: Report Illegal Dumping
Rynessa Cutting
