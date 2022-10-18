Is the Tobago House of Assembly breaking the law? This is the question being asked, following a release by the Environmental Management Authority on Tuesday, expressing concern about infrastructural works being carried out in Tobago without the necessary approvals. The EMA has since launched an investigation into the works being conducted by the THA . More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

QPCC NIGHT FOOTBALL

QPCC NIGHT FOOTBALL

Football fans were in for a treat as the eight-a-side football tournament came to a close on…

RUMBLE MACHINE ROLLOUT

RUMBLE MACHINE ROLLOUT

Two rumble machines purchased by the Ministry of Works and Transport were tested near the Ga…

THERESA LAID TO REST

THERESA LAID TO REST

Theresa Lynch the mother who the nation prayed would have survived being swept away in flood…