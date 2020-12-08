Well for those of you with a blurry memory about the name Elijah Manners maybe this story would help to ring a bell.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Give The Gift Of Emergency Housing This Xmas

Give The Gift Of Emergency Housing This Xmas

The ‘Is There Not A Cause Foundation’, ITNAC, is just about four hundred thousand dollar short of paying off for a property they've been providing as emergency housing for persons in need...