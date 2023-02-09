The Licensing Division Transport is reporting that the new electronic inspection system which is being used by the licensing officers, has unearthed many errors and illegal activities, including motor vehicle larcency.
ELECTRONIC SYSTEM FOR INSPECTION WORKING
Alicia Boucher
Thousands of people turned out on Thursday for the funeral service of Indian playback singer Anil Bheem at the NCIC Nagar site, in Chaguanas.
They included family, friends, fans and politicians, including the Opposition leader who called on the government to recognise the late singer with a national award, as they’ve done with other renowned cultural artistes in the past.
Some mas bands in Tobago have come together to bring mas on the road on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. One such band is Vogue Promotions. It's collaborating with ISI Fit Studio and two other bands. They will hit the road with a children's band and their presentation is 'The Blue Food Festival'.
Elizabeth Williams visited the main camp in Mt. Grace, for this report.
The Queens Park Savannah came alive on Wednesday, with radio personalities pretending to be singers.
And, they were performing something that slightly resembled calypso.
This, as the i95.5FM Standup Tent competition took centre stage.
King of Soca, Machel Montano, is standing by his decision to host One Show on Carnival Friday. At a news conference today, Montano said the International Soca Monarch has long been an unsustainable model and while he and others may not get the deserved kudos, they have been developing the next generation of soca artistes.
One Economist says the Energy Minister's current trip to Venezuela is a step in the right direction.
Dr. Vaalmikki Arjoon was speaking on Morning Edition, about the likely aspects of the negotiations to import natural gas from the Dragon Field.