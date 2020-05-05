Good news for potential victims of Domestic Violence , the use of Electronic Monitoring Devices should be operationalized by next week pending the passing of the Electronic Monitoring Amendment Bill 2020 that will allow the protective service to monitor offenders, giving potential victims of domestic violence an added feeling of security, something a piece of paper could not previously provide. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

