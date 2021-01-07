Chief Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health Dr. Roshan Parasram says the Ministry is exploring electronic bracelets for persons in quarantine as a number of individuals have breached the quarantine order and are awaiting prosecution by the police. He was speaking at a Joint Select Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Moruga Sinkhole

Residents of Cachipe Village, Moruga are calling on the Ministry of Works to immediate repair a massive sinkhole in their community.

James: Trump Needs Psychological Help

Weighing in on the violence that has taken place at the US Capitol building was political analyst Dr. Winford James who condemned what has happened saying Donald Trump needs psychological help