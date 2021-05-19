Should there be the electronic monitoring of COVID positive patients in this country?

Well it is an option the Government is considering at this time.

Juhel Browne reports.

Morning Edition: 20th May, 2021

We got a perspective on how things have gone so far for businesses in various parts of the country since the commencement of the SOE.

CRIME WRAP

Some people have been questioning 9 pm being the start time for the curfew, and whether anyone is actually out at that time.

2 COVID Deaths

Two separate families are in mourning tonight in Tobago, following the deaths of 62 year old Dianna Cupid of Canaan and 81- year old Pauline Roberts of Lambeau, after both women contracted COVID.