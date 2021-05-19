Should there be the electronic monitoring of COVID positive patients in this country?
Well it is an option the Government is considering at this time.
Juhel Browne reports.
We got a perspective on how things have gone so far for businesses in various parts of the country since the commencement of the SOE.
A Barrackpore couple has been in home isolation for the past two weeks after taking COVID-19 tests earlier this month.
Some people have been questioning 9 pm being the start time for the curfew, and whether anyone is actually out at that time.
One person who received a single dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine, did in fact contract the virus and subsequently died.
You may remember the C-19 shelter at Riverside Plaza which was built to accommodate a larger amount of street dwellers in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.
Two separate families are in mourning tonight in Tobago, following the deaths of 62 year old Dianna Cupid of Canaan and 81- year old Pauline Roberts of Lambeau, after both women contracted COVID.
