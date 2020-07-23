Is the Government under more scrutiny with the two new COVID19 cases and the recent detection of illegal immigrants ? Dr. Winford James weighs in on Election Fever with Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine.

PM on Refinery Closure & General Election Votes

Wednesday night, the Prime Minister said that while he expects there are those who are going to vote against his party for restructuring the State-owned oil company, he is urging those "whose future has been secured" by the move to also go to polls on August 10th.

Patriotic Meets TPHL

Phase one of the final stage for the Pointe a Pierre refinery sale, may be hours away from being signed off by the OWTU's Patriotic Energies.

Election Fever

Dr. Warns of Possibility of Second Wave for T&T

Primary Care Physician Dr. Visham Bhimull says due to flaws in government's exemption process, Trinidad and Tobago could face a second wave of cases which could leave hundreds of thousands of people dead.