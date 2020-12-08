The Tobago House of Assembly elections, will be held on January 25th, while nomination day is January 4th. This was announced via email from President's House on Tuesday. All political parties in Tobago have expressed confidence in being victorious. More from Elizabeth Williams.
Election Date Announced
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
An intense debate in the Upper House today with eyes on the Independent Bench and their position on the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Amendment Bill.
Investigations are ongoing tonight into a suspected arson at Upper Dibe Circular, St. James.
The ‘Is There Not A Cause Foundation’, ITNAC, is just about four hundred thousand dollar short of paying off for a property they've been providing as emergency housing for persons in need...
To supplement children who are registered under the School Feeding Programme...
The Telecommunications Authority will be meeting with local broadband providers to ensure there's no recurrence of yesterday's internet shutdown.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- PM Upset With Tobago
- Motorist Complains Of Bad Fuel In Tobago
- Supermarkets Respond To Extended Hours
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 07th December 2020
- Security Workers Want Their Money
- Beyond the Tape : Tuesday 08th December 2020
- Party at THA Division of Finance
- Independent Bench Rejects Procurement Bill
- Men Feel The Same Way Women Do
- No autopsy on Ashanti Riley's body yet