Watson Duke's Progressive Democratic Patriots will launch its campaign for the 2020 general elections and the Tobago House of Assembly elections 2021, on October 27th. The announcement was made on Wednesday, during the PDP's bi- monthly media conference in Scarborough. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
Election Campaign Launch
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
PNM MP Marlene McDonald says that she was offered the title of Senior Counsel during the People's Partnership administration from then Cabinet member Dr. Roodal Moonilal.
A mid-day, mid-week robbery in San Fernando has left one of two bandits dead and the other, possibly injured.
They've got the strength of a bear, and the body of a superhero.
The plan to decentralise Mental Health care in T&T should be completed within the next six months.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 11th September 2019
- Midday Robbery, Bandit Killed
- Deyalsingh Warns About Using Zesser Pills
- Sedition Act to The Benefit Of Elite
- Tourists Claim Terrible Stay; Hotel Claims Terrible
- Moonilal Says He Didn't Offer Marlene Silk
- Inside Business: 1One Nation Carnival - Destination T&T
- Fishermen Negotiating Release of Fisherman in Venezuela
- Hospital Ship Leaves
- Gyro Vendor Shot in the Head