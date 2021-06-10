A society is judged by the way it treats its most vulnerable, with just over thirty seven thousand Sinopharm vaccines remaining, more elderly persons were turned away from health centres on day two of the walk-in vaccination drive.

CRIME WRAP

An Arima man is charged with killing his wife.

A Point Fortin man is charged with fraud.

And, a food run during curfew hours, ends in prison time for another Point Fortin man.

ELDERLY TURNED AWAY: 50 VACCINES PER HEALTH CENTRE

21 minutes ago|1 view NCAA DAY 1 HIGHLIGHTS

T&T's athletes enjoyed a good opening day at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Oregon.

Dwight St. Hillaire and Akanni Hislop both helped their teams advance to the Friday's final of the 4x100 and 4x400 events.