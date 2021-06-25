Elderly Man Dies

An elderly man has died after reportedly waiting for close to two hours for medical care at the Scarborough General Hospital. Elliott Grant passed just after 4am on Friday from cardiac arrest, according to his caregiver, who spoke to TV6's Elizabeth Williams.

