A blind, elderly man.. has perished.. in a house fire in Santa Cruz. Investigations are ongoing.. to determine exactly what caused the blaze. However, the Fire Service may have questions to answer.. as neither of the two nearby fire stations...were able to respond.., because they had no appliances. Rynessa Cutting reports.
ELDERLY MAN DIES IN FIRE. NO TRUCK AT STATION
Rynessa Cutting
